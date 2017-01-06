Nevada Man Charged with Impersonating Firefighter

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — A Nevada man is accused of pretending to be a firefighter.

Police say on several occasions 27-year-old Richard Stinson impersonated a firefighter, even showing up to a crash.

Officers pulled him over for a suspended license in November. He had flashing lights on his vehicle and claimed to work for the fire department.

Stinson is now in the Story County Jail facing charges of impersonating a public official and unauthorized use of emergency lights.

Police are asking anyone who’s come in contact with him to give them a call.