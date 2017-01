× No Injuries Reported in Des Moines Drive-By Shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that took place Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m., when a car was hit with gunfire. The vehicle was stopped at 19th St. and Carpenter Avenue.

Several bullet holes are visible in the car, but nobody was injured during the incident.

Police have not yet released further information.