Plea Deal Reached in 2015 Double Murder Case

Posted 8:29 am, January 6, 2017, by , Updated at 08:44AM, January 6, 2017
Michael Wanchanic (WHO-HD)

Michael Wanchanic (WHO-HD)

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man charged with killing a Des Moines couple has reached a plea deal with prosecutors.

Records show the attorney for Michael Wanchanic filed a motion Wednesday notifying the judge about the deal. Wanchanic has agreed to plead guilty to two counts of first degree murder. A judge must still approve the plea.

Police say Wanchanic shot and killed 36-year old Bryon Howard and 37-year-old Heather Belieu in November of 2015. The couple had been living with him at the time of the murders.

Wanchanic was supposed to go to jury trial next month.

Related stories