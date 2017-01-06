Plea Deal Reached in 2015 Double Murder Case

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man charged with killing a Des Moines couple has reached a plea deal with prosecutors.

Records show the attorney for Michael Wanchanic filed a motion Wednesday notifying the judge about the deal. Wanchanic has agreed to plead guilty to two counts of first degree murder. A judge must still approve the plea.

Police say Wanchanic shot and killed 36-year old Bryon Howard and 37-year-old Heather Belieu in November of 2015. The couple had been living with him at the time of the murders.

Wanchanic was supposed to go to jury trial next month.