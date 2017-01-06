Police Asking for Help Locating Missing Children

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating two children.

Police say Morgan Griffin, 11, and Landon Griffin, 12, were abducted by their biological mother Mary Andrea Purcell.

Morgan is 5’3″ and 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Landon is 5’4″ and 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Purcell is 5’2″ with brown hair and green eyes. She is believed to be driving a gold or brown 2003 Chevrolet Suburban with license plate number CRY371. She may be headed for the state of Oregon.

The children were last seen with Purcell on December 28th 2016, and one of the children has a medical issue that requires ongoing attention.

Purcell has had her parental rights terminated and there is a valid Polk County warrant for Violation of a Custodial Order for her.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of these individuals, please contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 515-286-3333 or your local law enforcement agency.