× Police Say Fort Dodge Deaths Do Not Appear Suspicious

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Fort Dodge police officers say the deaths of two individuals on Friday do not appear suspicious.

Police were called to 230 Avenue D at 3:26 p.m. for an unresponsive person. When they arrived, they found two deceased individuals inside the residence.

Officials say the deaths do not appear suspicious at this time. Both subjects are being transported to medical examiners so autopsies can determine the cause of death.