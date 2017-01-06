School Funding to be Priority During Legislative Session

DES MOINES, Iowa — Lawmakers will return to Des Moines on Monday for the start of the legislative session, where school funding will be the top priority.

Governor Terry Branstad is calling for two percent spending increases over each of the next two years. Democrats, now in the minority, say that’s not enough.

Lawmakers are also under pressure to find a more fair system for distributing funds between schools.

Leaders in eastern Iowa are putting up the strongest fight, saying the current formula under-funds its students.

“It’s been the worst six years of school funding. We’re now $1,600 per student below the national average, and that is not good for kids,” says Senator Rob Hogg.

Governor Branstad’s goal is to have lawmakers act on school funding during the first 30 days of the session.

