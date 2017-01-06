Very First Move-In Day for Iowa State University’s New Dorm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa- It’s moving day for incoming freshmen at Iowa State University. The mid-year move comes as a new residence hall opens on campus.

The $47 million dollar Geoffrey Hall is named after former ISU President Gregory Geoffrey. The hall has 784 beds in 392 rooms. The total space is 193,000 square feet.

“It's a traditional style residence hall, it has a little bit larger rooms are you going to find some of our other buildings, it’s fully furnished, double-occupancy,” said Brittney Rutherford, who is the Marketing Director for the ISU Department of Residence. “The views from this building are incredible, there's floor-to-ceiling windows on the end of each hallway, and you really get to take in the beauty of Ames and Campus.”

“It’s absolutely gorgeous,” said Chris McGalloway of Fon du Lac, WI, he’s moving his freshman daughter Loren to ISU. “We’re staying at the Hampton Inn tonight, I'm thinking that I want to move to this, its gorgeous!”

Rutherford said the new dorm is only about 20% occupied this first semester. It is expected to be full next fall. The new dorm is expected to help ease cramped on-campus housing Iowa State has been dealing with as the last two years the school has set record enrollment.

This year’s enrollment is 36,660.