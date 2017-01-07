Centsable Health: Blueberry Vanilla Granola Bars

Blueberry Vanilla Granola Bars
Makes 12 granola bars
Total time: varies
Ingredients
- 2 cups rolled oats
- 1 ½ cup rice krispies
- ¼ cup shredded unsweetened coconut
- ¼ cup almonds, chopped
- 1 Tbsp. chia seeds
- ¼ tsp. salt
- ½ cup peanut butter
- ½ cup honey
- 1 ½ tsp. vanilla
- ¾ cup dried blueberries
Yogurt Drizzle
- 1 Tbsp. water
- 1 tsp. vanilla
- ½ tsp. gelatin
- ¼ cup vanilla Greek yogurt
- 1 Tbsp. honey
- Pinch of salt
- 2 cups powdered sugar
Directions
COMBINE oats, rice krispies, coconut, almond, chia seeds and salt. In a separate microwave-safe bowl, COMBINE peanut butter and honey; MICROWAVE for 30 seconds to 1 minute, or until the mixture is warm and easy to pour. ADD vanilla and MIX.
ADD peanut butter mixture to oats and STIR to combine. STIR in blueberries. PRESS mixture into a 9x13 baking dish sprayed with nonstick spray. COVER and REFRIGERATE until firm and CUT into 8-12 bars.
To make the yogurt drizzle, COMBINE water and vanilla in a small bowl. ADD gelatin and WHISK until combined. SET aside until it forms a thick consistency, about 5 minutes. COMBINE remaining drizzle ingredients and STIR until well combined. DIP each bar into yogurt drizzle and STORE in the refrigerator.
Nutrition information per serving (with drizzle): 303 calories; 9 g fat; 2 g saturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 131 mg sodium; 53 g carbohydrate; 3.5 g fiber; 6 g protein
Nutrition information per serving (without drizzle): 214 calories; 9 g fat; 2 g saturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 127 mg sodium; 49 g carbohydrate; 3.5 g fiber; 6 g protein