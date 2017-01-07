Centsable Health: Blueberry Vanilla Granola Bars

Posted 9:54 am, January 7, 2017, by

Blueberry Vanilla Granola Bars
Makes 12 granola bars
Total time: varies

Ingredients

  • 2 cups rolled oats
  • 1 ½ cup rice krispies
  • ¼ cup shredded unsweetened coconut
  • ¼ cup almonds, chopped
  • 1 Tbsp. chia seeds
  • ¼ tsp. salt
  • ½ cup peanut butter
  • ½ cup honey
  • 1 ½ tsp. vanilla
  • ¾ cup dried blueberries

 

Yogurt Drizzle

  • 1 Tbsp. water
  • 1 tsp. vanilla
  • ½ tsp. gelatin
  • ¼ cup vanilla Greek yogurt
  • 1 Tbsp. honey
  • Pinch of salt
  • 2 cups powdered sugar

 

Directions

COMBINE oats, rice krispies, coconut, almond, chia seeds and salt. In a separate microwave-safe bowl, COMBINE peanut butter and honey; MICROWAVE for 30 seconds to 1 minute, or until the mixture is warm and easy to pour. ADD vanilla and MIX.

ADD peanut butter mixture to oats and STIR to combine. STIR in blueberries. PRESS mixture into a 9x13 baking dish sprayed with nonstick spray. COVER and REFRIGERATE until firm and CUT into 8-12 bars.

To make the yogurt drizzle, COMBINE water and vanilla in a small bowl. ADD gelatin and WHISK until combined.  SET aside until it forms a thick consistency, about 5 minutes. COMBINE remaining drizzle ingredients and STIR until well combined. DIP each bar into yogurt drizzle and STORE in the refrigerator.

Nutrition information per serving (with drizzle): 303 calories; 9 g fat; 2 g saturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 131 mg sodium; 53 g carbohydrate; 3.5 g fiber; 6 g protein

Nutrition information per serving (without drizzle): 214 calories; 9 g fat; 2 g saturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol;  127 mg sodium; 49 g carbohydrate; 3.5 g fiber; 6 g protein