× Des Moines Police Asking for Help Locating Missing Woman

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are asking for help locating 49-year-old Gloria M. Gary.

According to the Des Moines Police Department, Gary was reported missing on January 5th and has not been in contact with friends, family, or co-workers since then.

She is described as a white female, 5’5,” 110 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

Her vehicle, a red 2008 Honda Civic with an Iowa license plate number ABG 397, is also missing.

Anyone with any information regarding Gary’s location is asked to call the Des Moines Police Department at 515-283-4811.