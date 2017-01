× FBI Offering Reward for Information Regarding Shooting at U.S. Consulate in Guadalajara

GUADALAJARA, Mexico — Mexican authorities are searching for a gunman who opened fire at the U.S. Consulate in Guadalajara.

A U.S. official was shot outside the building.

The official’s name has not been released, but officials say he is hospitalized in stable condition.

In a Facebook post, the Consulate said the FBI is offering a $20,000 reward for information on the attacker.