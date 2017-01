Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES - The 'good' Deonte Burton showed up Saturday night as Iowa State beat Texas 79-70 at Hilton Coliseum. Burton scored 27 points to go along with 5 rebounds.

Monte Morris added 22 points, 10 rebounds and 6 assists.

The Cyclones led by 9 at the half and held off a Longhorn rally which saw the lead dwindle down to 3 in the 2nd half.

Iowa State improves to 10-4 overall, 2-1 in the Big 12.

Up next, on the road Wednesday at Oklahoma State.