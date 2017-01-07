× Legislative Bills Ready for Consideration

DES MOINES, Iowa — Before the first gavel of the session has dropped, there are already dozens of bills ready for consideration.

Among the pre-filed bills are a few that could make a big impact on Iowans’ lives.

State Senator Brad Zaun of Urbandale has already filed his annual pitch to ban all traffic cameras in the state.

This bill could gain traction now that his party controls the state Senate.

Another bill would make texting while driving a primary offense, meaning officers could pull over and ticket drivers if they are caught in the act.

This is already a primary offense for teens, but adults must be stopped for a different infraction before they can be ticketed.

Another measure that has failed in the past will resurface this year, and would make the purchase of tobacco products illegal until the age of 21.