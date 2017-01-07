× Missing Polk County Children Have Been Located

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Two children who officials say were abducted by their biological mother, Mary Purcell, have been located.

At approximately 4 p.m. on Saturday, Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives made contact with Purcell, and a short time later Purcell and the two children, Landon and Morgan Griffin, met with detectives at Polk County Field Headquarters.

The two children were unharmed and Purcell was taken in to custody on a valid Violation of a Custodial Order without incident.

Landon and Morgan are currently in the care of DHS. There is no further information available at this time, as this is an on-going investigation.