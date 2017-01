Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate proposed potentially controversial legislation on Thursday that would require voters to show identification before casting a ballot. He also wants electronic voter logs in every Iowa precinct in order to make it easier to keep the books up-to-date.

On Friday, Pate stopped by Channel 13 to tell us a little more about his proposals.

41.600545 -93.609106