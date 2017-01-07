× Two Fort Lauderdale Shooting Victims Reportedly Identified as Iowans

DES MOINES, Iowa — Friday’s shooting at a Fort Lauderdale, Florida, airport left five people dead and six injured. Two of the victims are reportedly being identified as Iowans.

According to the Des Moines Register, Elizabeth Oehme-Miller says her brother, Michael Oehme, 57, was killed in the attack. His wife, Kari Oehme, was also shot in the shoulder, and is expected to recover.

Oehme-Miller says the Council Bluffs couple traveled frequently and were on their way to a Caribbean cruise that was supposed to begin on Saturday.

Mark Lea, a witness of the attack, talked to NBC News, detailing the shooter’s actions. Lea also told sources one of the victims he tried helping after the shooting stated she was from Council Bluffs.

The Register also says that an official list of the victims has not yet been released, but some of their loved ones have started speaking to news outlets about the attack.