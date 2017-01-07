Two Killed in Tama After Man Tries to Escape Police

WHO-HD

TAMA COUNTY, Iowa  —  Two people were killed in a car crash in Tama late Friday night, including a man who was running from police.

Officials say Troy Marvin was trying to drive away from police when his car broadsided a second vehicle at an intersection, causing both vehicles to roll and hit a utility pole.

The driver of the second car has been identified as Ian Halverson.

The Iowa State Patrol was called in to help investigate the crash.

 