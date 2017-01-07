× Vigil Held for 18-Year-Old Killed in Des Moines Crash

DES MOINES, Iowa — A candlelight vigil was held on Friday night to remember a Des Moines man who was killed in a crash that took place on December 30th.

Family and friends of 18-year-old Anthony Mure gathered at the intersection of 19th and Clark in Des Moines, the location of the crash that killed Mure.

Mure was a passenger in a Jeep driven by a man who was trying to get away from police.

Officers tried to pull over 29-year-old Will Howard because of a tip that drugs and guns were inside the vehicle he was driving.

In his attempt to get away, Howard ran a stop sign and flipped his Jeep in a crash with another car.

Mure later died from injuries sustained during the crash.