Bertch Cabinets Takes Entire Staff on Cruise

WATERLOO, Iowa — A Waterloo company is helping its employees take some time off by taking the entire staff on a cruise.

After meeting the company goal, 600 employees of Bertch Cabinets are going on a cruise to Mexico.

The workers left for Florida today, and it’s safe to say the employees are looking forward to the getaway.

“Exciting just to get away from everything, the cold,” says employee Amanda Broten.

“I’ve never been on a cruise, so this is the first time for me. We’re considering this our honeymoon,” says Lyndsey Eldridge-Fortune.

The group is staying overnight in Miami, then boarding the cruise to Cozumel tomorrow.

Employees had the option of either taking the trip or receiving a cash bonus.