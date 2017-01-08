× Davenport Man Killed During Apparent Home Invasion

SUMNER, Iowa — The Division of Criminal Investigation is now looking into the death of a Davenport man who was shot and killed Friday night.

The incident took place in the town of Sumner, which is about forty miles northeast of Waterloo.

The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on the report of shots fired, where deputies found 46-year-old Steven Anthony dead. One other person was injured.

Investigators say it appears the shooting happened during a home invasion.

Agents are interviewing people that were inside the home at the time of the shooting.

No arrests have been made in the case.