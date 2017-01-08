Increasing Technology May Impact Consumer Privacy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Digital assistants are becoming more popular, and Amazon reported selling a record number of Alexa-enabled devices this holiday season.

NBC News' Brian Mooar explains how this technology is expanding--into devices for almost every room of the house--and what that means for privacy.

"Basically they're helpers that live in your devices that you can call on to ask for simple information, simple commands," says Roger Cheng of CNET.

At the Consumer Electronics Show, it's clear that voice activation is making some noise.

Voice commands can control fridges, door locks, headphones, and even robot lawnmowers.

"The idea is that sooner or later you wont be talking to your devices, your devices will be talking to each other to make your life better," says Cheng. "There's definitely a mix of excitement and nervousness around this."

The more these devices listen to consumers, the more they will know, and the better they can serve and predict what people want.

"And that's a little scary," says Cheng. "A lot of these companies will have access to some very personal data, and you can imagine that data could be vulnerable or it could be used for advertising."

This means that consumers are trading information for convenience. While companies work to secure that data, internet connections make them a potential target for cyber-thieves. As electronic devices get smarter, so do hackers.

Industry leaders like Amazon and Google say they take privacy and security very seriously, promising to erase ambient recordings and encrypt data from conversations with assistants.