Iowa Veteran Receives Medals After 50 Years

DES MOINES, Iowa -- After more than 50 years, an Iowa veteran is honored for his work during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

This is a time that remains fresh in Eugene Frost's mind.

"President Kennedy had called an embargo at sea of all the ships that were headed toward Cuba," he says.

Eugene was serving in the Navy in his early 20s during the time of the Cuban Missile Crisis.

"It was a pretty heavy threat of a nuclear war at that time, there was a lot of scared people," he says.

Eugene remembers the exact day President Kennedy made the announcement on television.

"It was October 22nd, and on the 23rd of October we pulled out to sea and we didn't come back in until sometime after Thanksgiving."

Eugene says he did not sleep that night.

"I had to spend all night getting the radar up, because we had to pull out to sea and we needed the radar because the radar is what tracked the ships."

It has been more than 50 years since Eugene served, but just this week he received two medals for his service--one for the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Eugene is humbled by the medals, but says other people are more deserving.

"It's nice that I got the medals, but I think the people that really put the boot on the ground are really deserving of medals," he says.

Eugene's son asked Senators Grassley and Ernst to get involved so they could get his father the medals he earned. This is what helped Eugene finally receive his medals after so many years.