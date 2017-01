Please enable Javascript to watch this video

URBANDALE, Iowa -- An Iowa man will be dancing across the stage at the Golden Globes on Sunday night.

Casey Johansen, who moved from Urbandale to Los Angeles after high school, will be in the opening number of the show.

He was also in the opening dance scene of the nominated movie La La Land.

Channel 13 stopped in to take a look at a dance clinic Casey held in the metro in December.

The Golden Globes start at 7 p.m. on Channel 13.

Red carpet coverage starts at 6 p.m.