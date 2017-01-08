× Legislative Session Begins Monday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Monday marks the start of the 2017 legislative session.

Budget problems await legislators as the state’s revenue is less than originally forecasted.

Lawmakers must cut nearly $100 million from this year’s budget, which goes through June.

Governor Branstad said because of this, there may not be enough money to deliver big tax cuts this year, like many Republicans had hoped.

This will be an unusual session, not only because Republicans control the governor’s mansion and both legislative chambers, but also because Governor Branstad could resign his position before the session is finished.

President-elect Donald Trump nominated Branstad as Ambassador to China. The U.S. Senate still needs to confirm Branstad, but it is likely that this will happen.

Lieutenant Governor Kim Reynolds would then take over as governor.