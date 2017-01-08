× Senator Grassley Tweets Support for His Choice for U.S. Secretary of Agriculture

DES MOINES, Iowa — Senator Chuck Grassley is giving Donald Trump advice on who he believes should be the next U.S. Secretary of Agriculture.

On Sunday he tweeted, “Still do not hv Ag Secy picked. Why don’t THEY settle on a gr8 VOICE FOR AGRICULTURE BILL NORTHEY Iowa secretary of Ag for 10 yrs.”

Should Northey be chosen, an Iowan would remain in the role.

Former governor Tom Vilsack is the current Secretary of Agriculture and the only remaining member of President Obama’s original cabinet.

