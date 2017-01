× Texas Hockey Team Makes Emergency Landing in St. Louis

ST LOUIS , Missouri — A plane carrying the Dallas Stars hockey team made an emergency landing in St. Louis.

The 737 had just taken off when the crew reported smoke in the cockpit and an electrical burning smell.

The pilot turned around and made an emergency landing.

Fifty passengers were on board, but no one was hurt.

The team boarded another plane and headed to Los Angeles, where the Stars play the Kings on Monday.