Video Released From Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A chilling video of the first moments when a gunman opened fire inside Florida's Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Friday has been released.

The video may be disturbing.

Published by TMZ from surveillance video inside the Fort Lauderdale airport, the video shows the gunman approaching from the left side of the screen, casually pulling out a gun and starting to shoot as people run for cover.

Five people were killed, including Michael Oehme from Council Bluffs.

Oehme's wife Kari was shot in the shoulder, but is expected to recover.

Kari's friend says the couple were excited for their vacation.

"To have a shooting when they were just going down there on a cruise to have some fun, you know, they do this once a year to kind of get away from it all," says Adam Angeroth. "I talked to her a little bit yesterday and she just said 'thank you for your prayers.'"

Twenty-six-year-old Esteban Santiago is charged in the attack. He faces three federal charges, each carrying a possible death penalty.

Although the attack appears to be an isolated incident, it raised questions about airport security across the country.