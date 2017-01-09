Boone Women Pursue Dream of Helping Others

BOONE, Iowa- Two women saw a need in their community, and now they have opened Two and a Dream. Lori Beam and Lynn Tilley have been friends for over 50 years.

“Lynn and I have had a 50 year friendship,” said Lori Beam. “We talked about doing this for years something like this finally decided to 29th of September last year I said let’s open the store.”

The store is located in the First Presbyterian Church in Boone across from the Erickson Public Library. Two and a Dream is open from 9 to noon on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesdays.

“The mission is to serve not only Boone or Boone County,” said Beam. “We are open to anyone who needs help, and can come to us regardless of where they live.”

