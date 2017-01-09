× Brian Ferentz Named Iowa Hawkeyes Offensive Coordinator

IOWA CITY, Iowa – – Former Iowa Hawkeye football team captain and three-year letterman Brian Ferentz has been named Iowa football’s offensive coordinator. The announcement was made Monday by University of Iowa head coach–and Brian’s father–Kirk Ferentz.

Brian Ferentz was an offensive lineman who completed his Hawkeye playing career in 2005. He was named offensive line coach in 2012 and added the title of run game coordinator prior to the 2015 season. Brian has been a member of the University of Iowa coaching staff for the past five seasons.

“Brian has been an integral member of our offensive coaching staff for five years, bringing national recognition to our offensive line and new levels of success in our running game,” said Kirk Ferentz. “Brian’s coaching experience here at Iowa, coupled with his time in the NFL, has prepared him well for his new responsibilities as the offensive coordinator for Iowa football.”

Brian says, “It is an honor and privilege to be named offensive coordinator for the University of Iowa football program. As a member of the Hawkeye coaching staff, a former player, and a kid who grew up around the black and gold, this is a special day for my family and me.”

The Hawkeyes have won 39 games and advanced to four bowl games since Brian Ferentz joined the staff in 2012. The wins include a combined 20 wins over the past two years, a perfect 12-0 regular-season record in 2015, and a Big Ten West Division title. Iowa participated in the 2016 Rose Bowl and 2015 Big Ten Championship game and ended the season in the top 10 in the national rankings. Iowa also participated in the Outback Bowl in 2014 and 2017, and the 2015 TaxSlayer Bowl.

Iowa's 2017 season begins September 2nd, hosting Wyoming in Kinnick Stadium in the first of seven home games.

