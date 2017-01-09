× Des Moines Library Offers Monthly “Tai Chi for Arthritis and Falls Prevention” Class

DES MOINES, Iowa — Metro residents gathered to relax and prevent arthritis on Monday morning at the East Side Library’s Tai Chi for Arthritis and Falls Prevention class.

Participants were given the option of performing the exercises sitting or standing, and the event required no prior Tai Chi experience.

Tai Chi is said to promote flowing movements and mind and body harmony.

The library is hosting classes on the second Monday of the month through May.

For more information, visit the event page.

41.611446 -93.567022