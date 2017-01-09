EPA Nominee to Follow Renewable Fuel Standard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In a meeting with the nominee for EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, Iowa Senator Joni Ernst says she received assurances that he intends to follow the law of the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS).

Ernst, along with seven Midwest Senators including Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley, met with Pruitt to talk about biofuels.

Ernst says President-elect Donald Trump made it clear to Pruitt that he cares about the RFS. Pruitt also told her that the role of the EPA is to enforce the laws of Congress and that includes not undermining the RFS.

Ernst adds she also discussed the Waters of the U.S. rule and Iowa's Wind Energy.