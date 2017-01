× Funding Granted for Des Moines Bicycle Collective

DES MOINES, Iowa — A bicycle sharing program in the metro is about to get bigger.

On Monday night, City Council members approved $36,000 in funding for the Des Moines Bicycle Collective.

The Collective runs 10 self-service stations, allowing people to rent and return bicycles.

The funding should increase the number of rentable bicycles from 67 to nearly 140 over the next two years.

