Governor Branstad Gives Final Opening Address

DES MOINES, Iowa — Governor Terry Branstad gave his final opening address on Monday morning.

“I feel sentimental about the honor and the opportunity to serve the people of Iowa as governor. I’m very appreciative of having been able to serve so long,” he said.

Branstad says he is not sure when the confirmation process to make him the new Ambassador to China will be complete, but he wants to work hard every day to accomplish as much as possible before that happens.

He went on to say he is confident Lieutenant Governor Kim Reynolds is ready to take on her new role as governor.