Legislation to be Introduced Following Death of 16-Year-Old Natalie Finn

DES MOINES, Iowa — The chair of the committee overseeing the Senate says he’ll introduce legislation this session that would require additional monitoring of children who are home schooled.

Senator Matt McCoy says the move is in response to the death of Natalie Finn, a West Des Moines teen who starved to death in October.

Her mother, Nicole Finn, is charged with murder, kidnapping, and child endangerment resulting in death.

Her father, Joseph Finn, is charged with kidnapping, abandonment, and neglect causing serious injury.

McCoy met with members of the State Ombudsman’s office on Monday to request an update on its investigation into Finn’s death.

As for the new legislation, McCoy wants to require state officials to visit with home schooled children on a quarterly basis.

McCoy says when children complain of abuse to school officials, the abusive parent often pulls them out of school in an attempt to hide the abuse.

In Natalie Finn’s case, school employees say they notified officials that Finn was being abused, but she was allowed to stay in the home.