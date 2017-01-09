Mark Wahlberg Holds Private Movie Screening in West Des Moines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- The loss of two metro police officers convinced a Hollywood star to visit West Des Moines on Monday.

"We lost two police officers, and this movie is a tribute to law enforcement and anybody who commits to serving their community and their country," said Mark Wahlberg at a private screening of his new film Patriots Day.

Officers from Ankeny, Des Moines, and Urbandale accepted Wahlberg's invitation to the screening of the film that documents the experiences of police and first responders during the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013.

The movie also features Iowa native Michelle Monaghan--and Wahlberg had mostly good things to say about her.

"The way she came in, um, and brought so much love and life to the part that she had to create was pretty amazing to see. Yeah, she's fantastic," he said. "The only thing that I don't like is that she's got another movie opening up on Friday as well, and we want Michelle for ourselves."

41.577211 -93.711332