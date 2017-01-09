× One Killed in Boone County Highway 30 Crash

BOONE COUNTY, Iowa – One person is dead following a head-on crash on Highway 30 in Boone County Monday morning.

The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 7:50 a.m. about a mile east of the Greene County/Boone County line. A westbound vehicle crossed the center line into oncoming traffic and hit an eastbound vehicle.

Officials say the driver of the eastbound vehicle died at the scene. A passenger in the eastbound vehicle and the driver of the westbound vehicle, have been transported to the hospital for treatment. Their conditions are unavailable.

The names of those involved in the crash are not being released at this time in order to allow the Iowa State Patrol time to notify family members.