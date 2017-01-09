Plea Deal Reached in Pleasant Hill Daycare Abuse Case

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Pleasant Hill mother and daughter accused of abusing a child in an in-home daycare have agreed to plea deals.

In Polk County Court Monday, 49-year-old Cindy Holt pleaded guilty to child endangerment causing bodily injury, a Class D felony. The deal also required her daughter, Amanda Holt, to plead guilty to child endangerment, an aggravated misdemeanor.

The Holts had previously faced charges of child endangerment and neglect or abandonment of a dependent person.

The charges stem from a case first reported in August of 2016 after a baby was taken to a hospital for a bite mark. Police and the Department of Human Services were called in at that time.

A social media posting from the child’s mother showed a photo of the girl’s injuries, which she said were from being bitten and hit while at daycare.

The Pleasant Hill daycare referenced was run by Cindy Holt and it is registered with the state.

Sentencing for Cindy Holt has been set for February 14th.