Police Say Davenport Woman Confessed to Husband’s Murder

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Davenport woman has admitted to murdering her husband.

Fifty-two-year-old Shiela Jasper is now behind bars.

Police say she shot and killed her husband, Mark Jasper, at the couple’s home late Saturday night.

Shiela told police her husband was a sleep in a chair when she shot him in the head with a revolver. She also admitted she intended to kill him and waited several hours after the shooting to call the mortuary to collect his body.

Jasper is being held in the Scott County Jail on a bond of $1 million.