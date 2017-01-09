WATCH: Des Moines Family Pulls Off Amazing Birthday Surprise for ‘Nana’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa – An unusual birthday gift shocked and delighted a metro woman over the weekend and the video of the surprise is sure to make you want to hug your own “Nana.”

The family of Dorothy Meng got together Saturday to show off the gift to the soon-to-be birthday girl, who turns 90 on Tuesday. Dorothy’s granddaughter, Kelly Bittner, works for a commercial design company and got a billboard to celebrate the milestone birthday.

The billboard has a picture of Meng and reads, “Happy 90th Dorothy!” It is also tagged #nanafanclub.

The family threw Dorothy a birthday bash over the weekend with more than 80 friends and family attending. Dorothy is a mother to five, grandmother to nine, and great-grandmother to five with another on the way.

You can find the birthday billboard near Snookies, 1810 Beaver Ave., in Beaverdale and it will be up until the end of January.