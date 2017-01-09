× Webster County Town Under Boil Advisory

WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa — Residents of Lehigh, Iowa, are currently being advised to boil their water.

Officials say the pumps at the city’s water treatment plant failed to refill the water tower. This caused a drop in water pressure and increased the potential for bacteria to get into the system.

The town’s residents have been placed on a boil advisory.

Two sets of water samples taken 24 hours apart must be tested before the water can be deemed safe and the advisory is lifted.