× Westbound I-235 Shut Down After Multiple Vehicle Crash

DES MOINES, Iowa – An accident on I-235 has shut down the westbound lanes near 56th Street.

Des Moines police say traffic is being detoured off of the interstate at the 56th St. exit.

The crash happened shortly before 8:00 a.m. and involved at least six vehicles. Des Moines police tell us it doesn’t appear there are any serious injuries from the crash.

Police say early indications point to a reckless driver as the cause of the crash.

We’ll update this story with more information as it becomes available.