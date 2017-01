× 84-Year-Old Woman Found Dead in Car

IDA COUNTY, Iowa — The Ida County Sheriff’s Department is releasing details on the death of an Iowa woman found dead in her car on Friday.

Police say 84-year-old Beverly Joy Annear was driving to visit a friend in a nursing home in Ida Grove when she got lost.

Officials say Annear ended up on a gravel road and apparently got lost, turned into a bean field, and got stuck.

Annear died in the field from exposure.