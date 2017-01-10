Blank Park Zoo’s Baby Rhino’s Name to be Announced on Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Blank Park Zoo's baby black rhino turns three months old tomorrow, and she's going to get a pretty big present: a name.

The "little" girl was born on October 11th, and the zoo decided to hold a fundraiser to determine her name.

Voters were able to make a donation and choose from five name options, all of which are in Swahili.

The fundraiser ended on Monday, and the name will be announced at the rhino enclosure on Wednesday morning. Guests are invited to attend the event at 11:15 a.m.

Channel 13 will also bring the announcement live via Facebook on Wednesday morning.