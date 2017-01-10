× Branstad to Make Final Condition of the State Address Tuesday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Terry Branstad takes a final bow of sorts Tuesday at the State Capitol.

Tuesday morning he’ll deliver what will likely be his last Condition of the State address.

It may be one of the hardest addresses he’s had to make because the state is looking at a financial shortfall and needs to trim $100 million from its budget.

“The first order of business is got to be some de-appropriations for the fiscal year of 2017 to bring the budget back in balance,” Branstad said at a Monday news conference.

He says they cuts are needed because revenue fell short of what was projected. The governor is expected to detail his plans for making the massive cuts in his address Tuesday.

The Condition of the State address is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. We will stream the event live on WHOtv.com.

Meanwhile, the clock is ticking on the time he has left as governor of Iowa.

Branstad joked with reports Monday saying, “I understand that once I am confirmed I will need to resign and go to China. But I don’t know, I don’t know how long that process… we’re still working on the paperwork.”

When Branstad does resign, Lt. Governor Kim Reynolds will take over his duties.