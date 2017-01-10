× Charleston Church Shooter Sentenced to Death

CHARLESTON, South Carolina — Jurors in the trial of the Charleston church shooter handed down their sentence on Tuesday, agreeing that Dylann Roof should be sentenced to death.

The verdict came less than three hours after closing arguments.

Roof, who represented himself, told jurors he felt like he had to kill nine church members at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church last June, and said he still feels that way.

A formal sentencing will take place Wednesday morning.