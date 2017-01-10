Cold Returning, Road Conditions Remain Slick

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Winter Weather Advisory is now in effect through 3 PM for much of Central and Northwestern Iowa. Rain will continue through late morning across Central Iowa with freezing rain north and west of Des Moines. Air temperature is above freezing across much of the state this morning, but especially in northern and western Iowa, road temperatures have stayed cold allowing rain to freeze on contact. That has led to icy conditions across much of far western, northwestern and northern Iowa.

This morning the area of precipitation will continue to pull off to the northeast. As this happens, colder air and stronger winds will build in. We may even see a brief mix with some rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow through 11 AM near the metro before it all pulls away.

Winds will increase this afternoon from the northwest at 20 to 30 mph and gusts could reach 40 mph. In areas where we are seeing snow mid day, primarily in northern Iowa, this may lead to lower visibilities and difficult travel.

Temperatures are expected to drop to the mid to low 30s through noon and fall to the 20s by the end of the work day. Water on untreated sidewalks and parking lots may become slick. Watch for icy driving conditions through the afternoon and evening as the freezing temperatures return.