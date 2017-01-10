× Search Warrants Reveal Details of Shooting Deaths of Two Metro Police Officers

DES MOINES, Iowa — Court records indicate the man accused of ambushing and killing two metro Police Officers last year, had more than a hundred rounds of live ammunition in his vehicle at the time of his arrest.

Scott Michael Greene is charged with first degree murder in the shooting deaths of Des Moines Police Sergeant Anthony Beminio and Urbandale Police Officer Justin Martin on November 2, 2016. Search warrants executed in the case were returned to the Polk County Clerk of Court Friday.

According to the documents, Russell Cheatem, who lives at 70th and Aurora, called 9-1-1 shortly after 1:00 AM and reported hearing nine or ten shots fired in the area. When he looked out his window, Cheatem saw an Urbandale squad car parked in the middle of the intersection and an individual, described as a white male, approximately forty years old, approaching the squad car on foot. The man then turned around and walked to a pickup truck and drove off to the east. When Cheatem noticed the squad car was not moving, he approached the vehicle and discovered multiple bullet holes in the driver’s side window and found Officer Martin unresponsive in the driver’s seat.

The documents go on to say that as Cheatem approached the car, he reported hearing multiple gun shots fired to the southeast and told authorities it sounded like the same weapon. Minutes later, Officers dispatched to the area on the first shooting, discovered Sgt. Beminio’s squad car at the intersection of Sheridan and Merle Hay Drive. They approached the car and found Sgt. Beminio unresponsive.

After the shootings, an Urbandale Detective contacted Greene’s teenage daughter, who was asleep at the time of the phone call. She stated that she heard her father leave the residence at approximately midnight, heard the pickup start and then leave. When asked if her father was home, Greene’s daughter checked his bedroom, noticed the light was on and found his cell phone and a shotgun case on his bed. She also told detectives her father owned a rifle and two handguns.

Greene was arrested without incident in Dallas county later that morning. Explosives detection dogs found the rifle believed to be used in the shootings, hidden in a ditch not far from Greene’s abandoned pickup.

Authorities seized the following items from Greene’s Urbandale home on 70th Street:

A green laser device

A USMC ka-bar knife

A backpack with a firearm cleaning kit

A black soft long gun case

A black plastic “PMAG” 30 MAGPUL magazine

28 brass case “5.66 MM LC 15” live rounds from magazine

A hard plastic “Bladetech” pistol holder

An Urbandale IA Police water bottle (with multiple defects)

A collapsible “ASP T50” baton

Two “Peltor Shotgunner” earmuffs

8 black “PMAG” magazine caps

Prescription bottles for Zolpidem, Paroxetine, and Clonazepam

Winchester 100 round box containing 75 live “WIN 9MM LUGER” rounds

Ammunition box containing three live “5.56 MM LC 15” rounds and six 10-round clips of live “Ball XM193 5.56 MM” rounds

Ammunition box containing 173 live “5.56 x 45 LC 16” rounds

Clear ziplock bag containing 237 live “WIN 9MM LUGER” rounds

A “S00210” safe

Authorities seized the following items from Greene’s Ford, F-150 pickup:

Five spent “LC 75 5.56mm” rounds

Tissues from rear cab area and right front door

Three pages of no contact order paperwork

Glock pistol, Model 19, SN YUN394

15 round Glock magazine from weapon

One live round from chamber of Glock pistol

13 live rounds from magazine of Glock pistol

Holster from Glock pistol

Camoflauge bag containing “leatherman” tool and six loaded magazines (loaded with 137 total rounds)

