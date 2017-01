× Flu Cases on the Rise

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Center for Disease Control says cases of the flu are on the rise throughout the country.

The Center also reports that this year already looks worse than 2016.

“It’s important, it does work. It creates no harm and it prevents people getting critically sick,” says Black Hawk County Director of Public Health Dr. Nafissa Eubuonye.

Doctors say the flu peaks in mid-January, so there is still time to get a shot.