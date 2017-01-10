Iowa Career Expo Takes Place on Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Iowa Career Expo is one of Iowa's largest career events, and will take place on Wednesday at Hy-Vee Hall.

Nick Malcolm, a volunteer with Iowa Career Connector, stopped by to talk about the event.

Event details:

The Expo will be held on Wednesday, January 11th.

Hy-Vee Hall

730 3rd Street

Des Moines, IA 50309

9 a.m.: Approaching Employer Representatives--Best First Impressions event (Seating at 8:45 a.m.)

10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.: Iowa Career Connector

Admission and parking are free, and DART buses 3, 15, 17, and 60 will have stops on 6th Avenue.