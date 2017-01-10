Iowa Career Expo Takes Place on Wednesday

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Iowa Career Expo is one of Iowa's largest career events, and will take place on Wednesday at Hy-Vee Hall.
Nick Malcolm, a volunteer with Iowa Career Connector, stopped by to talk about the event.
Event details:
The Expo will be held on Wednesday, January 11th.
Hy-Vee Hall
730 3rd Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
9 a.m.: Approaching Employer Representatives--Best First Impressions event (Seating at 8:45 a.m.)
10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.: Iowa Career Connector
Admission and parking are free, and DART buses 3, 15, 17, and 60 will have stops on 6th Avenue.
41.591913 -93.622598