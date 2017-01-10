Lizzy the Giraffe is Growing at the Blank Park Zoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A new addition to the Blank Park Zoo isn't on display quite yet, but she is reportedly doing very well.

"Lizzy" the giraffe was born on December 6th.

While you can't go and see her yet due to the weather, the not-so-small baby has gained 60 pounds in the last month--bringing her weight to over 200 pounds--and she is over 6 feet tall.

This video is from the time Lizzy was born.

For more information about Lizzy and the zoo's other animals, visit the Blank Park Zoo website.