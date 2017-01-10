× Man Caught Impersonating Firefighter Now Faces Additional Charges

NEVADA, Iowa — More information has been released about a Nevada man who was caught impersonating a firefighter.

Twenty-seven-year-old Richard Stinson is now facing a fourth charge after police say he impersonated another public official.

Stinson was originally charged with three counts, after pretending to a be a firefighter on multiple occasions.

The most recent charges stem from an incident in November, during which he told employees at a car dealership he was an undercover law enforcement officer, firefighter, and minister.

Stinson is currently being held in the Story County Jail on an $8,500 bond.

42.022718 -93.452301